Concern for missing man who was last seen in Belper

A man who is visiting the UK from Australia has gone missing.

Shaminder Singh Randhay, also known as Alexander was last seen in Belper on Tuesday, May 21, in the town.

He is visiting the UK from Australia and has been seen drinking in local pubs during his stay.

Police officers are concerned for his safety and would like anyone that has seen him to contact them.

He is described as Asian, 27-years-old, 6ft 2ins tall and is of a slim build with black short hair.

Anyone that knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101.