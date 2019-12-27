Derbyshire community heroes recognised in Queen's New Year Honours List

A host of Derbyshire community stalwarts have been recognised in the 2020 Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

William Thomas has been Knighted for services to charity and politics in Derbyshire.

The Queen's New Year's Honours List has been announced Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

David Nieper, managing director of Alfreton’s David Nieper Ltd, has been awarded an OBE for sevices to manufacturing and apprenticeship development.

Also awarded the OBE are Pauline Anderson, director of learning and skills at Derby City Council; Elizabeth Towns-Andrews, former professor at University of Huddersfield and James Campbell for services to healthcare and community in the county.

MBEs have been awarded to Martin Austin, managing director and founder of Nimbus Disability, for services to accessibilty in the tourism sector; Catherine Cleary, founder of First Steps, for services to people with eating disorders; Elizabeth Evans, for services to nursing; Donna Lewis, Derbyshire County Council foster carer, for services to children; Elizabeth Stafford, for services to Girl Guiding, and Richard Tuffrey, for services to heritage.