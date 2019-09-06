Derbyshire contestants wanted for new series of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

Producers of the hit TV quiz show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? are looking for contestants from Derbyshire to take part.

The latest series is being screened on ITV now, but the team are already looking to recruit people to take part in the next season.

Could you become a millionaire?

Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, contestants on the show have to prove they have the fastest finger and put four answers in the correct order as quickly as possible in order to get their chance in the chair.

Once they've done that, they are just 15 questions away from becoming a millionaire.

Applicants must be 18 or over and the deadline is 11.59pm on October 24.

To find out more, or to apply, see the ITV website.

The show is hosted by Jeremy Clarkson. Photo - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

