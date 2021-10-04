Derbyshire could be hit by floods, Met Office warns
Weather experts are warning of possible flooding in Derbyshire as a result of ‘heavy and persistent’ rain.
The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ alert of rain in the county.
The warning is valid between 2am and 11.59pm on Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Rain, accompanied with strengthening winds, will move north and eastwards across the area early on Tuesday, becoming slow-moving over parts of northeast England and, later, also eastern England.
“15 to 30mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely.
“Over eastern and northeastern England, 40-50 mm of rain is likely to fall in some parts with 50-75 mm also possible in a few spots.”
What to expect, according to the Met Office
- A few homes and businesses could be flooded
- Bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer