Held at Elvaston Showground, the event featured showjumping competitions, a floral art marquee and a monster truck display. There was also a fly past from an RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft on Sunday. Photos by Eric Gregory.

Debbie Hodgkinson was at the show to sell her scotch eggs.

There was a display of old and vintage cars as part of the show

Nick Bosworth gives the 1920 Foster traction engine a final polish.

Tiff Bosworth readies the 1920 Foster traction engine for the day.

