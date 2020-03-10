Derbyshire IT firm inundated with calls as businesses prepare to work from home during coronavirus outbreak

A Denby IT firm says it has been inundated with calls from customers seeking advice on how to upgrade their IT systems in case they need to let thousands of staff work from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Axess Systems, which is based on the Denby Hall Business Park and works with large and medium companies from across all sectors of industry, is reporting a significant rise in inquiries from organisations from across the UK, including health and housing trusts, local government, manufacturers and finance companies.

Ed Morton, managing director, at Axess Systems, said: “While everyone is hoping that the numbers of new cases of the coronavirus start to decline, UK organisations are preparing in earnest for the possibility that staff will need to work from home in order to prevent the virus being spread around the workplace.

“For our clients who use Citrix with us, that isn’t a problem in principle, however, there are a host of issues associated with scaling up remote working capabilities when you’re talking about the large numbers associated with the self-isolation of Britain’s workforce.

“Some of our clients have staff numbering in their hundreds or thousands and so we are giving them advice on what computing power, the necessary licences and storage capability that they need in order to prepare themselves for the possibility of everybody working from home.”

Internet giants Google and social media platform Twitter have already told their staff that they can work at home and Ed expects plenty more companies to do the same as the virus becomes more widespread.

He added: “Citrix is a brilliant technology that ensures that companies can offer flexible working to staff without losing control of their data, compromising their security or losing productivity and it is becoming increasingly popular with large firms with multiple locations.”

As this newspaper went to press, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Derbyshire was four and a total of 273 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the UK. The death toll stood at three.