Derbyshire man is a world record-breaker after starring in the longest-ever rugby union match

When Richard Beevers discovered the opportunity to break a world record while raising money for a rugby charity, the Duffield-based rugby lover jumped at the chance to get involved.

The 58-year-old management consultant was among the group of 23 players who took part in charity Wooden Spoon’s third Guinness World Record breaking attempt – to play the longest-ever rugby match, lasting 30 hours.

Duffield man Richard Beevers was part of the world record-breaking Wooden Spoon team. Photo: Sportsbeat.

The children’s charity went head-to-head with School of Hard Knocks at London Irish’s Hazelwood ground last weekend, the teams playing under official laws and staying the distance.

The challenge was a gruelling one but having raised £100,000 for their life-changing work, Richard said there was no better feeling than knowing he was giving back to rugby.

“I think Wooden Spoon is a fantastic charity and I am so proud to have played a part in the work they do,” said Richard.

“I’ve worked on their projects before and it’s a charity very close to my heart. I wanted to help raise money for their work and it’s not often you have the chance to break a world record.

“I love rugby as a sport, but the bonds I have created through playing with various teams is the most important thing to me.

“I think rugby is the best sport on the planet and I’ve always wanted to give back. I believe you should do that in a way that is true to your values which is exactly what this challenge is all about.”

Wooden Spoon, which uses the power of rugby to transform the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children, aimed to break the record set by School of Hard Knocks in 2017.

Earlier this year, Wooden Spoon set a world record for playing the highest ever game of rugby union at Mount Everest.

The charity, who has more than 400 committed volunteers, funds a range of projects including sensory rooms and gardens, playgrounds and outdoor activities, education projects, specialist equipment and facilities and health and wellbeing programmes.

Former England star Andy Gomarsall played in the 30-hour long match for School of Hard Knocks and, after years of devotion to the game, said the experience is one he will always cherish.

“It means everything to me to give back to the sport I’ve always loved,” said the 2007 World Cup finalist.

“My wife said I was crazy for doing this, but I find it very difficult to not stay involved in rugby. I got so much from rugby in my career, it’s made me who I am today, so I think it’s vital I give back.

“Wooden Spoon does a fantastic job in helping those who are less fortunate than us, both children and adults. It’s amazing to see the sensory rooms and climbing frames that have been built at schools and clubs thanks to the charity’s fundraising.

“Rugby is just one of the best sports – it’s for everyone, of all shapes and sizes. It is a sport with great core values and teaching those to those who are less privileged helps them to thrive in their school and personal lives.

“Being on the Wooden Spoon programme and dedicating themselves to it will help many children, young people and adults find happiness and get on the road to success.”

- To get involved with Wooden Spoon and its life changing work ahead of the Rugby World Cup – please visit woodenspoon.org.uk

