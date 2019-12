A pensioner was found hanged in his own home, his inquest heard.

Andrew Hilton, aged 75, was found at his home on Mill Street, Belper, on November 27.

At the opening of his inquest, at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, Peter Nieto, Derby and Derbyshire area coroner, said the provisional cause of death was given as “ligature suspension”.

The inquest heard Derby-born Mr Hilton, a retired day centre manager, was estranged from his wife Chiutican.

The hearing was adjourned for a review in February.