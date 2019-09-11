Derbyshire residents urged to clear out wardrobes in support of children with cancer

This September- Childhood Cancer Awareness Month- people in Derbyshire are being called on to clear out their wardrobes to help more children and young people survive cancer.

Resdients are being urged to donate any pre-loved quality clothing, accessories and homeware they no longer need to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes For Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Month gold ribbon.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could raise up to £30 to help fund dedicated research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

In the East Midlands, around 110 youngsters are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Derbyshire, said: “More children and young people than ever are surviving cancer. But there’s still so much more to do.

“Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience. So, it needs different, dedicated research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes For Good help to fund.

“Cancer still claims the lives of around 510 under 25s every year in the UK.** We want to help more children and young people in Derbyshire, and across the UK, survive cancer with a good quality of life.

“That’s why we hope as many people as possible will show their support and donate any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store. Unwanted items really could save lives.”

TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £32.5 million to help improve survival.

Jo Murphy, assistant vice president of Corporate Responsibility at TK Maxx, said: “We are incredibly grateful to our associates and customers who have helped us raise over £32.5 million for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work in children’s and young people’s cancers. We hope our support will go some way to improve the outcomes of children and young people affected by cancer.”

Give Up Clothes For Good is one of the UK’s longest running clothes collection campaigns. It also provides an environmental benefit through the re-use and recycling of goods.

People can donate at any TK Maxx store in the region, all year round. To find your local store visit www.tkmaxx.com/uk/en/store-finder