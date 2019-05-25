Derbyshire's new police recruits sworn in

New officers have been sworn in at an attestation ceremony held at Derbyshire Constabulary headquarters in Ripley.

The 19 new recruits were welcomed by Derbyshire police and crime commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa.

The new officers attested have been in training school since January, and will now work with a tutor constable at the start of their two-year probationary period.

They'll be posted right across Derbyshire from Swadlincote in the south to Glossop in the north.

Among them is a former secondary school teacher, sports coach, prison officer and ambulance dispatcher as well as two special constables and four Derbyshire police staff members from the control room, HR and disclosure and barring services unit.

Kem Mehmet, assistant chief constable said: "I’d like to welcome this intake – it’s an exciting time for all of them as it’s the start of their careers within the policing family.

"The force is growing and it’s great to have them all a part of that growth."