Derbyshire Times host the Business Excellence Awards to celebrate the best in the county

Business across Derbyshire celebrate a night of accomplishments at the award ceremony

The best and brightest of the business world were celebrated at the Derbyshire Times Business Excellence Awards on Thursday 14 November.

The event, held at the Casa Hotel, recognised winners across 15 categories.

The evening began with the award for Apprentice of the Year, in which Carrie Price and Megan Thompson were finalists but it was Millie Walker, 19, who took first place. Millie was congratulated for 'exceeding her manager's expectations from the minute she joined the company'.

The People Development Award was awarded to Banner Jones Solicitors for the way the business has 'invested in their employees providing them with training and development initiatives to benefit their overall performance'.

UK Asbestos Training Association and Jane-Louise Photography were the finalists for the Innovation Award, with Jane-Louise Photography coming out on top. The business 'makes photography affordable for families and offers a luxury experience'.

The Community Contribution Award saw finalists Move with Mumma and Bookworms just miss out to Men-Talk who claimed the award. Men-Talk are a 'self-harm, suicide prevention and men's mental health initiative' and have over 12,500 members on their community Facebook page that offers 24/7 help.

Fairplay and Nenna Kind Cancer Support Drop in Centre were finalists for the Charity of the Year award. The award was presented to Fairplay for their work with young people with learning disabilities, giving them 'the opportunity to learn valuable employment skills in a safe supportive environment'.

Independent Retailer of the Year went to Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield, who offer 'individual, independently designed, inspirational jewellery'. The other finalists were OhSoBoss and Timeless Life Casting and Keepsakes.

Casa Hotel, Matlock Farm Park, Morley Hayes and Peak Edge Hotel - Red Lion Pub and Restaurant, were all finalists for the Leisure and Lifestyle Award. Morley Hayes won the award for offering customers 'the complete package for dining, weddings, gold and leisure breaks, conferences and functions'.

New Business of the Year saw finalists Jane-Louise Photography, O'Connor and Co Removals, Timeless Life Casting and Keepsakes, congratulate Edwards Employment Solutions as they took the top place. The winners launched Edwards Employment Solutions from the 'spare bedroom' of the owner only a year ago.

Dales and Peaks bagged the award for the Small Business of the Year, as they have 'continued to grow and what began as a two-person operation now employs 12'. The other finalists were Dawson Radford Solicitors, Moss Valley Fine Meats, Recruit 2 You and The Accountancy Recruitment Group.

Customer Service Award went to O'Connor and Co Removals and they 'pride themselves that their service is second to none'. The other finalists for this award were Casa Hotel, Morley Hayes and Dales and Peaks.

H D Sharman and Moss Valley Fine Meats were the finalists for the Excellence in Manufacturing Award. Moss Valley Fine Meats took home the award after they were recognised for the 'diversification of the farm into the butchery business'.

BHP, Dales and Peaks, Mortgage 1st and Shorts Chartered Accountants were all finalists for the Professional Services award with BHP coming in first place. The business was congratulated for its 'exceptional team, extensive and growing portfolio of services and pioneering use of technology'.

The finalists in the Business Person of the Year award were all recognised for their 'drive, commitment and passion' for their business. Jon Stones from Mortgage 1st and Tom Currey from Dales and Peaks, just missed out as Peter Botham from Shed Grounds Maintenance won the award. Peter's team call him 'Captain Chaos' as he likes to 'shake things up to see what new things he can bring into their working practices'.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was the penultimate award of the evening, celebrating the 'old boy of The Chesterfield Grammar School' who has lived all his life in North Derbyshire. Robert Banner, of Banner Jones Solicitors, was congratulated for 'working tirelessly travelling the country offering support and guidance to other lawyers both young and old on how to run, manage and develop a successful legal practice'.

The final award of the night saw O'Connor and Co Removals take home the award for 2019 Business of the Year. The business was celebrated for 'operating in situations that help people undertaking one of the most stressful things in life'.

Phil Bramley, editor of the Derbyshire Times said: "It was a fantastic night and we would like to thank everyone for battling the weather and coming out to celebrate.

"It is brilliant to have so many amazing businesses in Derbyshire and nights like these are important to recognise the hard work they all do.

"Congratulations to everyone."