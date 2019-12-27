Derbyshire tip opening times over Christmas and New Year 2019

In the aftermath of Christmas Day, you might be fighting a tide of paper, boxes, and other household waste.
If you’re hoping to offload your festive waste at the nearest tip, check the opening times here first.
Bolsover Household Waste Recycling Centre
Buttermilk Lane, S44 6AE
Chesterfield Household Waste Recycling Centre
Sheffield Road, S41 7LF
Ilkeston Household Waste Recycling Centre
Manners Avenue Industrial Estate, DE7 8EF
Waterswallows Household Waste Recycling Centre
Waterswallows Road, SK17 7JB
Northwood Household Waste Recycling Centre
Harrison Way, DE4 2LF