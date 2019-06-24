Drop-off charges to increase at East Midlands Airport

Increased charges for rapid drop-off at East Midlands Airport (EMA) are to come into force from today, despite a u-turn on changing prices earlier this month.

The rapid drop-off (RDO) tariff is changing from £2 for ten minutes to £3 for ten minutes from today (Monday).

East Midlands Airport. SWNS

Last month, the airport changed the fee for dropping off from £2 for ten minutes to £2 for five minutes.

Drivers exceeding the five minutes were then charged an extra pound a minute.

But after complaints from passengers and taxi drivers, the airport announced a u-turn earlier this month, reverting to the original rapid drop-off charge of £2 for ten minutes until further notice.

In a statement, EMA said the improvements announced today would give passengers using the rapid drop-off a better experience, and allow people to wait for ten minutes, "giving sufficient time for all users to get out of their cars from their vehicles to the check-in hall."

It added that other options for further investment and improvement included upgrading the existing barriers, installing additional barriers and adding more exit lanes.

Karen Smart, East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director, said: “We recently made changes to the waiting times in rapid drop-off with the best intentions of resolving traffic flow issues which cause road congestion across the airport site.

"We still need to address this problem as passengers want to enter and leave the airport easily. However, we listened to customer feedback and many drivers felt that five minutes drop-off wasn’t long enough.

“It is clear that the overall passenger experience of RDO can only be improved if we make some changes to the infrastructure and staff it better.

"But this comes at a cost and therefore we need to raise the funds to pay for it.

"The new price is also designed to encourage more passengers to consider other parking options as well as using public transport such as the SkyLink bus service.”