Duffield care home celebrates glowing CQC report

Staff at a Duffield care home are celebrating after receiving a glowing report from industry watchdogs.

HC-One’s Bankwood care home is good in all areas, according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection.

Inspectors found that the home provides a high standard of care for residents and is safe, effective, caring, responsible and well managed.

They were full of praise for staff at Bankwood, highlighting the kind ways in which they provide care for people living at the home.

The sentiment was echoed by residents, who made remarks such as 'the staff are all very nice and we can have a laugh together'.

One relative said: “I can come at any time and am always made welcome.”

The report reflected the variety of stimulating activities available to residents at the home, including live performances from entertainers, summer fayres and visits from the Belper Town mayor for coffee mornings.

Bankwood was also praised for its wellbeing initiative, Stop for Tea at 3, where staff sit and chat to residents while having a cup of tea at 3pm.

Izeta Hamza, home manager at Bankwood, said: “I am so proud of my amazing team for receiving such a fantastic report from CQC, which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of our team puts in, day in day out. At Bankwood, kindness is at the heart of everything we do and our report truly reflects this.”

Liz Whyte, managing director at HC-One, said described the rating as 'fantastic news'.

She said: "I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.

“At HC-One, we are dedicated to achieving our aim of being the care provider of choice for those looking for the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff.”