Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down as social media platforms hit by outage
MAJOR social media platforms have been hit by outages this evening.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:28 pm
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down as of 4.45pm.
All three are owned by the same parent group Facebook, Inc.
Visitors to Facebook are met with a ‘sorry, something is wrong’.
Meanwhile on WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages.
Instagram displays a 5xx service error on web browsers.
The cause of the outage is not yet known.
Other platforms such as Twitter remain unaffected by the outage.