Fire crews called to Derbyshire hay bale and trailer blaze

Fire crews and police rushed to the scene of a fire in the early hours of the morning.

They received a call at around 3.45am to a four by four vehicle, a large bale of hay and a camping trailer on fire on Wirksworth Rd, Whatstandwell.

The blaze was brought under control with a hose reel jet.

