Fire service issues warning to Derbyshire motorists about driving in flood waters

Fire service say they will not come out to rescue vehicles stuck on flooded roads
Fire service say they will not come out to rescue vehicles stuck on flooded roads

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning to motorists to not drive through flooded roads.

READ MORE: Major Derbyshire road to close for more than a week

A spokesperson for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Fire Control said: "We are still continuing to receive calls this morning from people who have driven into flood water and got stuck.

"If you see road closed signs and/or flooded roads, please do not attempt to drive through it. We will attend for life risk only, not to recover vehicles from water."

READ MORE: Matlock Bath final Illuminations of the year cancelled