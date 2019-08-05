First ever Pride in Belper event was a huge multi-coloured success
Hundreds of revellers took part in the first ever Pride in Belper event on Saturday.
The flags were out, bunting was up and windows were brim full of rainbow colours and messages of support in th etown centre .
1. The Belper Pride parade
Jo-Leigh.
Eric Gregory
jpimediaresell
2. The Belper Pride parade.
Amy, Jess, Beth.
Eric Gregory
0
3. The Belper Pride parade.
Nathan, Olwen.
Eric Gregory
jpimediaresell
4. The Belper Pride parade.
Christine.
Eric Gregory
0
View more