John, Jeremy, Ellie, Julia, Nickie.

First ever Pride in Belper event was a huge multi-coloured success

Hundreds of revellers took part in the first ever Pride in Belper event on Saturday.

The flags were out, bunting was up and windows were brim full of rainbow colours and messages of support in th etown centre .

Jo-Leigh.

1. The Belper Pride parade

Eric Gregory
Amy, Jess, Beth.

2. The Belper Pride parade.

Nathan, Olwen.

3. The Belper Pride parade.

Christine.

4. The Belper Pride parade.

