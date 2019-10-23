First peek inside new Derbyshire Co-op which will create 20 jobs

Central England Co-operative has launched its new food store in Derbyshire that will bring more than 20 jobs to the area.

The store will officially open its doors on Sandbed Lane, Openwoodgate, near Belper, at 9am on Friday, November 1, with a special ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Inside the new store.

Openwoodgate Central England Co-operative store manager, Angela Allwood said: “This is a very exciting time for everyone in the team and preparations for the big day are well under way.

“There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the food store launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support in the local community. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The store will offer a wide range of everyday necessities to something a little more special.

The store will house a free water refill station and a public use bicycle repair station in support of the local bicycle club community and the amateur cyclist.

Fresh fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen products, the brand’s ‘Irresistible’ range and a Costa Coffee machine.

As a special opening offer, shoppers will have the opportunity to grab a free Costa Coffee when they register an email address to celebrate the launch of the new store.

Store manager Angela added: “Please come and join us, see us cut the ribbon and take a look around our brand new store.”