A flood alert is in place for the River Amber as heavy rain continues through the day.

The Environment Agency is monitoring river levels at the Wingfield Park river gauge, which are rising.

River Amber

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Amber around Ambergate.

The Environment Agency advises residents to avoid using low-lying footpaths near watercourses, and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers.