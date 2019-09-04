Fundraisers host a magical day for Dementia UK at a Derbyshire store

There was fun for all the family in Ripley before children headed back to school as Central England Co-op held a magical charity fun day.

The Society’s Ripley Supermarket hosted the free event which saw activities ranging from a “happy wacky magic show” to delicious food and drink tastings, as well as a range of stalls for local good causes.

The event raised money for Dementia UK.

Store colleagues were joined by Central England Co-op Funeralcare who were on hand to promote their services and offer advice and guidance. There were also free health checks on offer for the community.

Nathan Burrows, Store Manager, said he and his colleagues were delighted to throw open their doors and offer a fun day for local families.

He said: “Here at Derby Road supermarket we are proud to be part of a fantastic community in Ripley and we were delighted to provide a bit of a late summer holiday treat.

“There was a real buzz in store and it was wonderful to see locals of all ages having a great time as we raised money for Dementia UK.”

Central England Co-operative has been supporting Dementia UK since 2017 and so far the Society has donated over £1 million to the charity.

The money has been used to help pay for the on-going staffing of the free Dementia Helpline (0800 888 6678).