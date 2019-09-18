Have a sneak peak into one of Derbyshire's newest cafes offering a full range of home made food
Anteaque Bee Cafe is on the fourth floor of the Derwentside Antique Centre in Belper. Owner Karen North says she wanted to stamp her own identity on the cafe which has a 20 seat restaurant and is open seven days a week. Everything is home made - all the cakes on the menu quiches and soup. I also cater for vegans and vegetarians and gluten free. I always listen to customers and if I have a practice run on something if they like it I'll put it on the menu."
