Heanor Gate host their first Remembrance Service

The event was attended by 'high-ranking members of the community' who stood side-by-side with the students and staff as they all paid their respects on Armistice Day

Heanor Gate Science College held their first Remembrance Service on 11 November.

The ‘especially poignant’ occasion was arranged by senior vice principle, Mr Jones and Flight Lieutenant Watson, contingent commander of Heanor Gate CCF.

The ten-minute service involved staff and students across the school joining together on the tennis courts in order ‘to pay their respects as a community’.

The occasion was attended by 'high-ranking members of the community' who were invited to join the school for the service.

Flight Lieutenant Watson HM Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Lieutenant Colonel Dawber, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Heanor and Loscoe, Conservative candidate for Amber Valley Nigel Mills and associates of the Royal British Legion all joined the school to honour those who lost their lives in the ‘all wars and conflicts’.

The ceremony consisted of speeches from teachers, the reading of poems and The Last Post performed by Tori Harrison to mark the start of the two minutes silence.

A handmade monument, produced by Staff Sergeant Jackson and Mr Cherry, was a ‘focal point of the service’ and featured messages of remembrance and respect.

Kerrie Broderick, personal assistant to the principal, said: “Whilst considering this is something we have not organised before in school, we are very pleased to say that even with the ambitious schedule and quick turnaround the students conducted themselves superbly during the whole event from the moment they left class.

“The silence was observed perfectly and we are very proud of the way they made the most of the opportunity to pay their respects.”

Staff Sergeant Jackson said: “The students were exceptionally well behaved and respected the situation. The Standard Bearers Party were well-rehearsed and perfectly in sync with their drills.”

Alongside the Remembrance Service on Armistice Day, Heanor Gate students spent the run-up to the event raising money for the Poppy Appeal.

Kerrie added: “Cadets made a tremendous effort, as always, to raise as much money as possible for the Poppy Appeal.

“They gave up their evenings in the freezing rain last week and headed down to Heanor Market Place to sell poppies. They gave up their mornings to sell them in school during tutor time and even gave up their Saturday to fundraise in Langley Mill’s Asda on a Poppy Appeal stall.”