Heanor man's attempt to convince his wife to tackle Tough Mudder challenge that has death waiver

A Heanor husband has taken on the toughest challenge of all – trying to convince his wife to run alongside him in a gruelling and muddy endurance event.

Tim Hollingshurst, from Heanor, has 12 Tough Mudder challenges under his belt and has spent months trying to convince wife Claire to join him in the notoriously difficult 10-mile long obstacle course.

Claire has agreed to take part if he can raise more than £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation, the chosen charity for Lubrizol, in Hazelwood, where the couple both work.

So far Tim has raised more than £600 and is appealing for donations so he can reach his target in a campaign he has called #ConvinceClaire.

Tough Mudder challenges are held all over the world and are so demanding competitors are asked to sign a death waiver before taking part.

Claire said: “Tim absolutely loves these events, but I just can’t see why. He comes home covered with bruises, cuts and scrapes and absolutely caked in mud.

“I don’t mind the mud, but I’d much rather it came in the form of a facemask at a beauty spa than from sliding off a monkey bar and hitting the ground face first.

“I thought I’d throw a challenge back at Tim – by getting him to raise enough money for the British Heart Foundation to make it worth my time.”

All the staff at Lubrizol have been working hard to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and have been learning more about the work the charity carries out.

Claire added: “I always try to raise money for Lubrizol’s chosen charity and the British Heart Foundation is a fantastic charity. So many people are affected by heart disease and yet it is mostly preventable.

“We have golf tournaments, bake sales and all sorts of challenges lined up – although as far as I know, I’m the only one daft enough to agree to this particular form of torture.”

Tough Mudder includes obstacles such as the Arctic Enema which sees participants plunge into a skip filled with iced water and Electroshock Therapy, where wet competitors have to find their way through a curtain of live wires that emit 10,000 volts of electricity.

You can support Tim's campaign on www.justgiving.com/fundraising/convinceclaire