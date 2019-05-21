Here are all the Derbyshire pharmacies that will be open on bank holiday Monday Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The late May bank holiday is fast approaching. Many of Derbyshire's pharmacies will be closed on Monday, May 27, but here are the details of the ones that will be open. Many Derbyshire pharmacies will be closed on Monday Lovable English bull terrier from Buxton to make stage debut in Oliver! Buxton siblings win acting awards at Young Farmers’ Clubs competition