Here are the roads closed in Derbyshire this afternoon

Derbyshire Police have updated their list of road closures across the county.
Derbyshire Dales
A6, Matlock (Premier Inn to Crown Square)
A6, Matlock Bath (Midland Hotel and railway station area)
Station Road, Darley Bridge
Lea Road
Cromford Abney Road, Abney to the gliding club
Chesterfield
A617, Horns Bridge, Chesterfield – including the whole roundabout
Works Road
Barrow Hill
High Peak
A57 Snake Road, Ladybower
North East Derbyshire and Bolsover
A6135 Station Road, Eckington
Crow Lane, Unstone
Station Road, Clowne
A616 Creswell Road, Clowne
Tom Lane, Duckmanton
Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh
Green Lane, Killamarsh
Staveley Lane, Eckington
Amber Valley and South Derbyshire
A517, Hulland Ward (tree fallen)
A610 Hurt Arms Ambergate
Holme Lane, South Wingfield
Heage Lane, Etwall
A517 Bridge foot at Belper
A6 Milford to Duffield