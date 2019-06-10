A huge inflatable theme park is coming to Derbyshire.

Jumpin Inflatable Fun will open on the former Bounce Revolution site on Siddals Road, Derby, this summer. An exact launch date has not yet been revealed.

A spokesperson for Jumpin Inflatable Fun said: "Jumpin Inflatable Fun is a dedicated inflatable theme park offering 18,000sqft of pure jumpin' heaven, alongside a giant ball pit, games and activities.

"The park will have dedicated toddler and SEN sessions, alongside parties, group sessions and adult nights.

"Open seven days a week, the park will also feature its own café, a viewing gallery and individual party rooms.

"The park will be employing more than 50 members of staff from management to marshals, café assistants and party hosts."