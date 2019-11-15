Important police message to drivers who have abandoned cars in Derbyshire floods

Police have issued an important message to drivers who have been forced to abandon their cars due to flooding in Derbyshire.

Officers are urging motorists who have abandoned their vehicles to recover them as soon as it safe to do so.

Police issued the message this morning.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Firstly check the Derbyshire County Council website to make sure the road where you left your vehicle is no longer closed.

"While it is important that abandoned vehicles are recovered as soon as possible so they do not obstruct the highway, please make sure it is safe to return to your vehicle and do not put yourself in any danger.

For further advice on flooding in the county, including flood warnings, safety advice and road closures, visit https://bit.ly/2OeEbfc