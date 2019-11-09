Latest list of road closures due to Derbyshire floods

A number of roads remain closed across Derbyshire following widespread flooding.

This is the latest list of road closures from Derbyshire County Council:

Flooding in Matlock town centre. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

MORE: Derbyshire floods in pictures

Derbyshire Dales

A6, Matlock (Premier Inn to Crown Square)

A6, Matlock Bath (Midland Hotel and railway station area)

Station Road, Darley Bridge

Lea Road, Cromford

Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club

North East Derbyshire and Bolsover

A619 Worksop Road

Crow Lane, Unstone

Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh

Staveley Lane, Eckington

Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood

B6057, Unstone

Amber Valley and South Derbyshire

A610 Hurt Arms, Ambergate

Holme Lane, South Wingfield

Heage Lane, Etwall

A517 Bridge Foot, Belper

A6 Milford to Duffield

Scropton Road, Scropton

B5010 Main Road, Elvaston, to Station Road, Borrowash

Erewash

Ford Lane, Little Eaton

Meanwhile, train services remain cancelled on the Matlock-Derby-Nottingham route and diversions are in place between Derby and Chesterfield, adding around 30 minutes to journeys. For more information, visit www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk

Flood warnings also remain in place across the county and the latest information on whether these may affect you can be found at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

MORE: Chesterfield decorator's 'moment of madness' leaves his single punch victim needing extensive dental work