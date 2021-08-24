Life of Derbyshire student who was killed in Borneo to be celebrated at community event

Neil Dalton, a medical student from Ambergate, was stabbed to death on the island seven years ago.

Each year since Neil’s friends and family have attempted to organise a special event in his honour – but in 2020 it had to be scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Neil’s Day will return this year – and will once again be raising funds for for blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan.

Oliver Deeming, one of Neil’s closest friends, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to host Neil’s Day in the usual format this year.

"We’re very proud of what we achieved last year with the ‘Orange Mile’, a virtual walk/run/cycle where anyone could take part no matter where in the world they were but we’re back to doing what we do best and hope to take the event to a new level this year.

"We know how important Neil’s Day is to the friends and family of Neil and of course, Anthony Nolan, who do such vital work in saving the lives of people with blood cancer.

“As a group of friends and Neil’s family, the pain of losing him never goes away but this is his legacy and I’m humbled to be part of something that remembers Neil in such a positive light.

"Ask anyone who knew Neil and they will tell you he was the politest, kindest and most generous person you’d meet, which is easy to say but I believe is exemplified in the work he started for charity and general impact he had on others around him.”

Anthony Nolan was Belper School student Neil’s chosen charity and he was on the stem cell register himself.

So far, the annual charity event has raised more than £20,000 for Anthony Nolan and in 2018 picked up the Group Fundraisers of the Year award.

The day is centred on a cricket tournament, in memory of Neil’s connection to local sporting teams, but it also features live music, food and drink and activities for families.