Loscoe pub celebrated grand opening with 250 punters

The Eclipse Bar in Loscoe celebrated their grand opening on 2 November.

The newly refurbished pub, formerly The Eclipse Inn, welcomed 250 guests as the new owners launched the bar.

Newly refurbished bar and interior was a big hit at the opening.

Married couple Kathryn Cattermole, 54 and Paul Cattermole, 55, Crosshill, bought the pub in April of this year.

The grand opening saw a large crowd join the staff, to get the first look inside the establishment and listen to musician Massa, who performed on the night.

Owner, Kathryn said: "We want to thank all of the lovely guests who joined us on our opening night and made it such a success.

Owners, Kathryn and Paul, used all local companies to complete their refurbishments.

"The atmosphere was incredible and we are overwhelmed with the support we have received."

The refurbishments took "a lot of hard work", Kathryn added: "We would love to thank the local community for their help during the lead up to our launch.

"We used all local companies and their work has been spectactular.

"Cattermole contractors, John Day decorators, Henshaw electrical, LPG plumbing, Weston contractors, JC Balls, Phil Jarvis and AR Print and Promotions for all of their help.

"We couldn't have done it without them and it really shows what little communities like ours have to offer."

Paul said: "We are running The Eclipse as a traditional pub with darts and dominoes.

"We’ll host pool teams and skittles. We will be having live music on some weekends.

"The pub now has all brand new modern interior with a welcoming feel."

Former managers of The French Horn, Tina and Mark Caldicott will be assisting with the running of the pub.

The Eclipse Bar is located on High Street.