Lost toy Mika the monkey sparks Derbyshire store workers' hunt for owner

Store workers are desperately trying to reunite a lost toy with its owner, fearing that a child may be heartbroken over its disappearance.

The cuddly monkey, nicknamed Mika by staff, was found by a customer in the chiller cabinet of the Co-op store in Belper.

Mika has sparked a public appeal to find its owner with the shop’s workers sharing snaps on social media.

Tracey Wilkinson, customer service assistant, who has been looking after the toy, said: “Mika was discovered over a week ago now and we are desperate to trace his owners and get him home, although we have become fond of him as our temporary store mascot!

“We get lost property handed in to us all the time, from spectacles to bank cards, but there was something about this toy that has made us really want to get him home.

“We sat him on the till in the hope the owner would come back in so we could reunite them but after a few days nobody did.

“That’s when I decided to try and use the power of social media and took some photos of Mika in the store, when I wasn’t on shift, getting up to some adventures.

“We all know how distraught a child can be when they lose their favourite toy as it is a real comfort to them, so we really hope we can find the owner soon.”

If you are the owner of Mika the monkey, pop into the Central England Co-op food store in Strutt Street and colleagues will be happy to host a reunion.