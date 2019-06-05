Male with three large kitchen knives arrested in Belper Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Officers arrested a man with three large kitchen knives in his possession in Belper yesterday. Officer responded to a report of a male trying car door handles, and after searching the area, found a male matching the description. He was arrested after the knives were found in his posession. Male with three large kitchen knives arrested in Belper Derbyshire folk musician set to fulfil Glastonbury dream Flight bound for East Midlands Airport diverts after declaring medical emergency