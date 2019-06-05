Male with three large kitchen knives arrested in Belper

Officers arrested a man with three large kitchen knives in his possession in Belper yesterday.

Officer responded to a report of a male trying car door handles, and after searching the area, found a male matching the description.

He was arrested after the knives were found in his posession.

