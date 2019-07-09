A sea cadet assists the dignitaries up the steps.''Picture: Eric Gregory.

Mercian Regiment pay tribute to comrades at Crich Stand memorial service

There were moving scenes at Crich Stand on Sunday, as current and former members of the army regiments associated with the memorial made the 96th annual pilgrimage to the hilltop.

The event is a chance for serving and retired personnel from the Mercian Regiment, and its forerunner the Sherwood Foresters, to meet old friends and remember comrades. Here's some of the best pictures from the day.

Mayor of Amber Valley and his wife walk to the memorial.''Picture: Eric Gregory.
Lord leuitenants of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire lead the dignitaries up the steps to the memorial.''Picture: Eric Gregory
Mercian regimental mascot private Derby 31 marched onto the pilgrimage by ram sergeant Phillip Thornton and ram private Joe Holmes.''Picture: Eric Gregory
Army cadets march up the steps to line the way for the dignitaries.''Picture: Eric Gregory.
