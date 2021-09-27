Missing Derbyshire pensioner found 'safe and well'

Patricia Greatorex has been found safe and well, according to police

Patricia Greatorex was reported missing from Hulland Ward near Belper on Saturday, September 25.

In an update last night, Derbyshire police tweeted: “Patricia Greatorex (84), who had been reported missing from Hulland Ward, has been found safe and well this evening by mountain rescue volunteers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to find her.”

Derbyshire Dales Response Unit thanked those involved in the search, including the public and the National Police Air Service.