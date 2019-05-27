Missing man last seen in Belper found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A man who went missing while visiting the UK from Australia has been found safe and well. Shaminder Singh Randhay, also known as Alexander was last seen in Belper on Tuesday, May 21. Shaminder Singh Randhay But he has now been found. Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. Brexit Party take three seats in East Midlands in the European Election WEATHER: Hottest June on record predicted