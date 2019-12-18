Multi-million pound boost for Belper's community health services

Revised plans for a nearly £10m investment in Belper’s community health services have been unveiled.

New state-of-the-art health facilities are to be built on the site of the current Belper Clinic, on part of the Babington Hospital base on Derby Road, instead of moving services to Derwent Street.

Health bosses have allocated an additional £4m to be spent on the NHS facilities, in addition to the already announced £5.94m to offer more space to accommodate a growing range of community health services under one roof.

