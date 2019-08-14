Over 60,000 complain about East Midland's costly potholes problem

Potholes are costing councils in the East Midlands hundreds of thousands of pounds a year after they had over 60,000 complaints about damaged roads.

Authorities in the East Midlands received a complaint to fix a pothole every eight minutes, according to new figures.

In total, just under £119m has been spent fixing damaged roads and holes in the region over 2018/19 – £1.5m more when compared to the previous year.

The figures, obtained by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) showed that more than £326,000 has been paid out in compensation to claimants in the region that had their vehicles damaged last year.

The figures obtained under the freedom of information act revealed that just 35 per cent of claims for vehicle damage were successful across the East Midlands, with the average pay out per claim equating to £237.

This is in comparison to Greater London, which saw 42,106 complaints, and the South East, which saw 22,396

The FSB are now calling for more funding for local authorities from central government to support planned regular maintenance programmes, and to help alleviate the pothole problem. they say that unless additional funding is provided, the road maintenance problem is likely to increase over time, meaning more will need to be spent on repairs and damage claims.

The FSB also wants to see a simple system in place for both reporting potholes locally, as well as for submitting claims for damage to vehicles.

Michael Weedon, FSB policy representative in the East Midlands, said: “Potholes are a major concern for the nation’s small businesses in the East Midlands. Our members in the region rely heavily on the local road network, with their staff, customers and trade deliveries, dependent on fast and efficient road networks.

“Poorly looked-after roads peppered with holes and cracks not only hamper their ability to do business, but lead to damaged vehicles, which are often vital assets to small firms from Daventry to Dronfield often working without large capital reserves.

“These figures show just how widespread the issue is and it’s clear that governments, both national and in the East Midlands, need to sit up and take notice. Measures like more funding for local authorities and improving the coordination between authorities and utility companies, will go some way in helping ease the burden of this ever-growing issue.”

The statistics reveal that the UK combined, the depth of the country’s 700,000 reported potholes over the last year, is around 28km – almost 15 times deeper than the Grand Canyon.

Potholes in numbers in the East Midlands (2018/19):

Total spend on road repair: £118,877,381

Total number of complains about damaged road surfaces/potholes: 60,017

Total number of claims, successful or otherwise, for vehicle damage as a result of potholes or damaged roads: 3,957

Number of successful claims: 1,375

Total amount paid out: £326,354