A person has been hit by a train in the Peak District.

East Midlands Trains has announced that incident happened near Hathersage.

There will now be disruptions to trains on the Liverpool, Nottingham and Norwich route.

A East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "A person has been hit by a train near Hathersage. This is between Sheffield and Stockport and is disrupting our trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route. More information to follow."