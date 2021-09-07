Photos: Enjoy this collection of superb shots taken by readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Lucky clover
This rare shot of a four-leaf clover was snapped by Raine Hill near Tapton Lock. Raine said she left it for someone else to find some good luck.
Photo: Raine Hill
2. Incredible close-up
This cracking close-up of a young kestrel perched on a branch along the side of Fernilee Reservoir was captured by Julie Bell.
Photo: Julie Bell
3. In a flap
Bree Dixon, age nine, captured this magnificent close-up of a swan stretching its wings during a visit to Pleasley.
Photo: Bree Dixon
4. Fabulous view
Irene Gilsenan snapped this fabulous view of a limestone quarry above Bradwell from the viewing platform.
Photo: Irene Gilsenan