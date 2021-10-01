Photos: Fine array of pictures captured by readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This incredible shot of a bumblebee flying into a passionflower to collect some delicious pollen, was snapped by Janet Aldred.
Photo: Janet Aldred
2. Picturesque view
Dave Long captured this fabulous view of the great northern moorings at Langley Mill.
Photo: Dave Long
3. Striking sunset
Derek Warrington snapped this stunning shot of the sun setting over Chapel-En-Le-Frith.
Photo: Derek Warrington
4. Superb close-up
This colourful shot of a fly agaric mushroom was captured by Julie Bell during a walk around Fernilee Reservoir.
Photo: Julie Bell