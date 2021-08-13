Photos: Our readers captured these stunning shots

This incredible shot of a juvenile long-eared owl out looking for a snack was snapped by John Bradburn.

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Peaceful shot

This idyllic view of a narrowboat moored on the Macclesfield Canal near Bosley was snapped by Simon Bamber.

Photo: Simon Bamber

2. Busy bee

Dave Anderson captured this magnificent close-up of a busy bee looking weighed down with pollen.

Photo: Dave Anderson

3. Fabulous shot

This lovely picture of Ripley’s bandstand in a rainy Crossley Park was snapped by David Long.

Photo: David Long

4. Nature's finest

Julie Bell took this colourful shot of a butterfly on thistles while out and about in the Goyt Valley.

Photo: Julie Bell

