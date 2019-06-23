Police concerned for missing Belper man's safety

Police are concerned for the safety of a man missing from Belper

Officers are concerned for the safety of Steven Haugh, 40, who was last seen in Belper on Tuesday, June 18 at 5.30pm.

Steven Haugh

Steven is described as white, 6ft tall and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes and some missing teeth. He also has a small tattoo on one of his arms.

Steven speaks with a north east accent and often wears a hat. It is believed he may be wearing a beige Ralph Lauren tracksuit.

He is known to travel to the Derby city area.

If you have seen Steven, or know where he may be, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1454 of June 22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.