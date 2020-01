Police say they are concerned for a missing woman.

Jaqueline Quibell, who has shoulder length brown hair and is of slim build, was last seen at her home in Milord at around 7.30am yesterday (14 January).

Jaqueline Quibell.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket, green trousers or black jeans, a dark t-shirt and walking boots, and may be carrying a green bag.

Jaqueline, 56, may have caught a coach from the bus station in Derby.

If you can help please contact police on 101.