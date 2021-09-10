Police reveal why section of M1 in Derbyshire was closed
A stretch of the M1 in Derbyshire was closed this morning after a van driver suffered a ‘medical episode’, according to police.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 1:16 pm
The motorway was shut northbound between junction 28, for Matlock, and junction 29, for Chesterfield.
A spokesperson for National Highways said police, traffic officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an incident on the M1 northbound at 10.45am between junctions 28 and 29.
“The driver of a van had suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital.”
The motorway is now fully reopen.