Popular Derbyshire soft-play centre closes

A popular Derbyshire soft-play centre has closed.

In a post on Facebook, Darren and Josina Robinson, owners of Chucklebutties in Belper, said they were not re-opening the centre following a break after the birth of their daughter.

Chucklebutties.

The couple said: "After a lovely family break we have decided that Chucklebutties will not be re opening.

"We have given it great thought with the new addition to our family.

"We would like to thank all our customers that has shown us tremendous support over the years and more so over the last few months.

"We will miss all the lovely people we have had a chance to meet and have a fabulous friendship with."

More than 200 comments have been left on the post on Facebook, with customers saying how much they will miss the centre.

Katie Chorlton posted: " Oh no! I live in New York and it’s my 2 daughters absolute favorite place to go to when they visit their grandparents in Derby."

Joanna Neville said: "Truly sorry to see you go. My son loved your play centre when he was younger.

"Lots of fabulous memories including a mini birthday party with which you did us proud. Good luck and enjoy the extra time with your family. You all deserve it."

And Lynne Leatherland added: "Absolutely gutted! The best soft play ever. So lovely to see you putting your family first though. Massive congratulations Darren and Josina, you will be missed."