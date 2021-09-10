Pretty Muddy Derbyshire gym team raises £1,000 for Cancer Research

The team at the ladies-only gym based on Bridge Street in Belper regularly participate in charity events. They decided to put their fitness to the test this time and take on the Pretty Muddy obstacle course (part of the Race for Life series of fundraising events).

The event took place at the National Water Sports Centre, Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham.

The demanding course was made up of various obstacles including cargo nets, climbing frames, giant inflatables and walls along with the infamous muddy pits that give the course it’s name. The highlight of the course being the finale of a huge inflatable slide that leads straight into the largest muddy pool of all.

The Gymophobics team from Belper

MORE TO READ: Figures reveal Derbyshire's tragic suicide toll

Gymophobics focuses on health and fitness for women. The branch at Belper has raised money for various charities including a local charity recently set up to provide a much needed defibrillator for Bridge Street in Belper.

Owner, Sara Stainsby commented on her team’s efforts at the Muddy challenge, “It was a brilliant day for us all, working together to get through the obstacles and of course the dreaded mud. Lots of fun and laughter whilst raising money for a worthy cause. I think our outfits might need more than one wash though!”

The Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events. Taking place across the UK, the events include 5k and 10k routes for participants to walk, jog or run, as well as the Pretty Muddy obstacle events.

Race for Life started 26 years ago as a women-only event. The first event was held in Battersea, in 1994, where 750 participants raised £48,000. Since that point, Race for Life has grown into a series of hundreds of events across the country, raising nearly £900 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century.

In 2019, for the first time, the Race for Life opened its doors to men to taking part too, making it a truly inclusive event. It now gives everyone the chance to come together with their family, friends, and work colleagues to join the movement to beat cancer.