Reminder that ‘you are not alone’ after figures show rise in suicides in Derbyshire

According to Office for National Statistics data this week, 87 people were registered as having died by suicide in Derbyshire in 2020. The figures was 77 in 2019 and 51 a decade ago.

As part of suicide prevention work in Derbyshire, there will be events held at several football matches throughout September.

Derbyshire residents are being reminded that they are not alone in light of figures which showed a rise in suicides.

Paula Reece, a counsellor at the UK Addiction Treatment Group, said: “The rise in suicides across Derbyshire is gut-wrenchingly sad.

"I attempted to end my own life multiple times but eventually and thankfully I got the help I needed.

“All it took was a neighbour to show me judgement-free kindness.

“I didn't even know her and she saved me.

“It's true that as individuals, we can create hope through action.

“If you are reading this and you are struggling, you are not alone.

“Reach out, help is available – and believe me when I say there is a world worth living in.”

Councillor Carol Hart, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, added: “We know that the reasons why someone may choose to take their own life can be extremely complex and people may be afraid to raise the subject for fear of not knowing what to say or do to help.

“But we can all make a difference to someone who may be suffering emotional distress.

“There are several things that we can do if someone confides that they are feeling suicidal.

“Stay calm, listen, take them seriously and encourage them to speak to a health professional.”

A county council spokesperson said the authority works to prevent suicide in a number of ways, including by offering free training to hundreds of people each year to help them have the knowledge and confidence to identify issues early and to support people in the right way.

The authority is also training GPs and primary care staff in suicide prevention.

Getting help

- Speak to a friend, family member or someone you trust

- Call the Derbyshire Mental Health Helpline and Support Service, which is open 24 hours per day, seven days a week, on 0800 028 0077

- Call the Samaritans for free any time on 116 123 or email [email protected]

- Use the Staying Safe website for support, information and making your own safety plan

- Contact NHS 111, though be aware of delays in accessing this service

- Make an urgent appointment to see your GP, who may be operating a callback service

- Ring 999

- If you require urgent medical intervention, go to your nearest emergency department, though be aware that there are increased demands on and transmission risks in emergency departments at this time

Raising awareness at matches

Representatives from a wide range of mental health organisations will be raising awareness about suicide prevention at the below local football matches in Derbyshire.

September 11

Alfreton Town v AFC Telford

Kick off at 3pm

Impact Arena, North Street, Alfreton

September 11

Matlock Town v Stalybridge Celtic

Kick off at 3pm

Causeway Lane, Matlock

September 18

Sheffield FC v Stockton

Kick off at 3pm

Sheffield FC Stadium, Sheffield Road, Dronfield