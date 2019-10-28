Retired Derbyshire police dog dies

Wilbur the Derbyshire police dog has died
Wilbur the Derbyshire police dog has died

A retired Derbyshire police dog who served his country at the London 2012 Olympics has died.

READ MORE: Fire service issues warning to Derbyshire motorists about driving in flood waters

Wilbur the Derbyshire police dog has died

Wilbur the Derbyshire police dog has died

Wilbur died at yesterday, Sunday and a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Constabulary Dog Section said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that retired Police Dog Wilbur passed away peacefully.

"He came to Derbyshire from the Dogs Trust and had a great career as an explosives search dog, including working at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"Wilbur enjoyed a long and happy retirement with his handler and family. Now running free over the rainbow forever. Thank you for your service."

READ MORE: Derbyshire's man's death was drug-related, coroner rules