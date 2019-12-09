A sex toy company is looking for people to test its products – and applications are now being sought.

We-Vibe and Womanizer, two of the world's leading providers of premium sex toys, are looking for men and women to test out products.

Fancy testing out sex toys for a living?

The firm is looking for “professional pleasure seekers” to join its ‘MasturbaTEAM.’

Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment said: “Our goal is to develop products that satisfy customer needs and desires.

“Both ranges boast sex-tech products that not only look stylish but are high quality with innovative and revolutionary design.

"But this is only possible if we incorporate the opinions and feedback of our users directly into product development.”

Interested parties can register free of charge and receive an e-mail as soon as a product is available that matches their preferences.

Potential testers need to supply just a few details on their preferences before they receive their neutral and discreet package in the post.

And then what?

“Then you masturbate - for science!,” she said.

“Participants are required to fill out a questionnaire with their honest feedback. The more critical, the better, because this is the best way to further develop the products. The results of the questionnaires are evaluated internally, anonymously and passed on to the respective specialist departments. The delivery addresses are deleted after the products have been dispatched. The toy can of course be kept as a thank-you and reward for your efforts!”

If you would like to be a professional pleasure seeker you can sign up here: https://wowtechusertesting.questionpro.eu/a/panel.do?languageID=0